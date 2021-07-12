Rinse and repeat conditions most of this week

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid, with scattered PM showers and storms. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, High: 93 (89-96), Heat Index: 98-103

Monday night: Partly cloudy with leftover showers and storms before midnight. Winds: Light SW, Low: 73 (70-75)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid, with isolated PM showers and storms. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, High: 94 (90-97), Heat Index: 98-102, Low: 72 (68-74)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

It was another typical summer weekend across the region, with temperatures and humidity back on the rise after a slight break on Saturday. Scattered showers and storms popped up as well yesterday afternoon, but by far the worst of the storms mostly missed us just to the north. Today, the bulk of any rain and storm activity will again be north of us, with a stalled boundary stuck near the NY-PA border. Heat and humidity will still be on the rise though, as afternoon temperatures rise into the middle 90’s with heat index values into the triple digits. We’re still close enough to the stalled front to create scattered storms this afternoon, especially in all this heat and humidity. Most of the activity will be along and west of I-81 and north of I-70 and the peak of any activity will occur from 4-8 PM.

Conditions will quiet down overnight with mild temperatures sticking around. It’s going to be a classic rinse and repeat type of summer forecast for the entire week, with only minor changes here and there. Storm coverage will be a little less Tuesday as the stalled boundary starts to wash out, but heat and humidity will be much the same as today. On Wednesday, a piece of tropical energy will get dragged into the region from the Southeast, which will increase the coverage of storms once again, and a few could be on the stronger side.

As this disturbance passes through, we’ll actually catch a totally dry day on Thursday with brief ridging in this system’s wake. Brief is the prime word though, because another disturbance will be dropping south out of the Great Lakes into the weekend, bringing a possible cold front and definitely increasing storm chances again. This is the system we’ll be keeping a close eye on, because it could bring about a pretty soggy Saturday, and we’ll have to see how fast it drops south because that timing could mean and earlier end to any rain and heat and humidity for next Sunday. For now though, don’t expect much change with plenty of 90’s, mild overnights, and lots of humidity.

Have a great Monday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson