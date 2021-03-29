Riding the temperature roller coaster as Easter approaches

Monday: Still breezy with a few clouds through the morning, then turning calmer and sunny by the afternoon. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 56 (52-59)

Monday night: Clear skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 36 (31-39)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies, more clouds likely late. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 68 (64-71), Low: 50 (47-53)

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain, a few storms are also possible. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our warm weekend culminated in a bit of a soggy, stormy, and windy entrance into the new week. A line of storms rolled through last evening with fairly strong wind gusts, and behind the storms it’s remained blustery. These stronger northwest winds have started to drive clouds out of the area, and we’ll keep with a breezy and clearing trend this morning. By the afternoon, conditions will calm down as sunshine and high pressure settle in. It’s going to remain chillier than recent days, as highs will only get back into the 50’s. Under clear skies and calm winds it’ll be colder tonight as well, with lows mostly just above freezing.

Return flow out of the south will return warmth to the region with high pressure sliding east. Temperatures will jump back up into the upper 60’s under plenty of sunshine. Clouds start to return Tuesday night but we should remain dry until Wednesday morning. This is when the next storm system will be rolling in, tracking its way across the Great Lakes while pushing another cold front across the region. For the most part, we’ll just be dealing with a steady rain as the instability just won’t quite be there for widespread storm development. Even still, a few storms can’t be ruled out late Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

If you think it’s a bit chilly out there currently, just wait until after this mid-week storm system. A much colder high pressure center will be diving out of Canada as an upper-level trough stays situated over the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Gusty northwest winds at the surface will help to clear clouds out Thursday, but high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30’s in the mountains, 40’s in the valleys. Overnight lows will drop below freezing as well, and this chill will linger through Friday. By the holiday weekend, the pattern begins to shift just in time for Easter. Southerly flow will kick temperatures back into the 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine.

Have a great Monday and get ready for the temperature roller coaster!

Meteorologist Damon Matson