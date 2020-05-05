Rainfall not likely until late

Today brings with it a return of clouds and light showers for some. A low-pressure system will pass by well to the south, but the northern extent will clip the region. This happening may lead to isolated showers building in by the afternoon in Northern Virginia, with most of Maryland, Southern PA, and the West Virginia panhandle remaining dry. As this system transfers to the coast overnight, rain showers will be possible everywhere, mainly the isolated variety. Temperatures today only get into the 50’s, a decent bit cooler than the last few days.

Wednesday will be a soggy day, as the continued stormy pattern brings another low pressure down from the Great Lakes. Light rain showers will move in and stick around through Wednesday night. This precipitation will keep conditions in the 40’s. By Thursday, the pressure gradient will tighten behind this system with brief high pressure settling overhead. This occurrence will lead to partly cloudy skies, but breezy conditions, with highs returning to near 60 degrees. Yet another low swings across the country just in time to end the week. Friday will start dry with a bit of sun, but clouds increase and rain arrives in the afternoon, lasting through the night.

The biggest story for the weekend will be the sharp drop in temperatures into Saturday morning. Some higher elevations could drop to the freezing mark, with everyone else in the 30’s as well. From there, despite the sunshine, we’re only looking at highs near 50 degrees throughout Saturday. Mother’s Day is looking good, with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures improve toward next week, back to the 60’s, but we may see a slight chance of a shower as we head into next week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible late in the day, especially south into northern VA. Winds: Variable 4-8 mph, High: 54 (47-58)

Tuesday night: Cloudy with isolated showers possible across the entire area. Winds: ENE 4-8 mph, Low: 44 (39-47)

Wednesday: Cloudy with light rain showers. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 48 (44-53)

Thursday: Plan on partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30’s and 40’s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with PM showers. Highs in the lower to upper 50’s, lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Saturday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 40’s and 50’s with lows overnight in the 30’s and 40’s.

Sunday: Part with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50’s to middle 60’s, lows in the middle 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 50’s to middle 60’s, lows in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!