Rain, snow, and wind all in the forecast this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! IT HAS BEEN A MILD DAY AND CLOUDS WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE AND LOWER THROUGH TONIGHT. THE PREVIOUS DAY’S DRY AIR MASS WILL DELAY THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION DURING THE EARLY EVENING; HOWEVER, OVERNIGHT SHOWERS LOOK TO OVERSPREAD THE AREA. RAIN AMOUNTS SHOULD BE ON THE LIGHT SIDE AND WITH THE CLOUDS AROUND, OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL STAY STEADY IN THE 40S. A STEADY RAIN IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE INTO TUESDAY MORNING, BUT THEN TAPER OFF BY MIDDAY AND SOME PATCHY FOG IS POSSIBLE HEADING INTO TUESDAY EVENING.

A SECOND STORM IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT OUR AREA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING INTO THURSDAY MORNING. WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED ALONG THE COLD FRONT BEFORE ENDING, BUT SNOW SHOWERS WILL THEN IMPACT AREAS ALONG/WEST OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT WITH A COUPLE OF INCHES OF SNOW. BEHIND THE FRONT, IT WILL ALSO TURN BRISK WEDNESDAY EVENING AND CARRYING INTO THURSDAY. THE LATEST LONG-RANGE MODEL GUIDANCE NOW HAS, LATE FRIDAY AND INTO SATURDAY MORNING, A DISTURBANCE THAT WOULD PROVIDE ENOUGH ENERGY TO KICK OFF SOME PRECIPITATION IN OUR REGION. SINCE TEMPERATURES THROUGHOUT THE LAYER ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN BELOW FREEZING, THIS PRECIPITATION WOULD LIKELY FALL AS SNOW SHOWERS. THERE REMAINS A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY ON SNOW AMOUNTS BUT LIGHT SNOW CAN`T BE RULED OUT FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY. THE DISTURBANCE WILL SLOWLY SHIFT NORTHEASTWARD AWAY FROM OUR REGION AND BE REPLACED BY DRY CONDITIONS AND NEAR TO BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES FOR THE UPCOMING WEEKEND. HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN LOOK TO RETURN FOR THE FIRST WEEK OF MARCH WITH TEMPERATURES RISING NEAR TO SLIGHT ABOVE NORMAL FOR THE TIME OF THE YEAR.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S.

TUESDAY: ON AND OFF SHOWERS EARLY, WITH SOME PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE 50S

WEDNESDAY: AFTERNOON/EVENING RAIN SHOWERS, THEN TURNING COLDER AND WINDY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

THURSDAY: MORNING SNOW SHOWERS, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: EARLY DAY MOUNTAIN SNOWS SHOWERS, OTHERWISE PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

WEEKEND: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

MONDAY: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. STILL CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!