Rain showers look very limited over the weekend

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm, with a few more clouds later in the day. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 56 (52-60)

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies, some patchy fog possible by morning. Winds: SSE 3-5 mph, Low: 41 (38-45)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible late in the day. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 57 (54-61), Low: 45 (42-48)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible, especially to the east. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a wintry mix. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

After such a gorgeous day yesterday, we begin with a chill in the air and some patchy freezing fog in spots this morning. It’s not enough to cause any major difficulties, but plenty of frost and lower visibility are certainly present in spots. Mostly sunny skies will prevail once again today, and with southerly winds making a return our temperatures will jump up even more into the middle and upper 50’s. A couple of 60 degree readings can’t be ruled out in Northern Virginia as well. Overnight, a few more clouds will return, but otherwise the next storm system will approach slowly while weakening into Saturday.

Trends continue to show a break down with this next system, keeping conditions cloudy at times but otherwise rain-free and warm for tomorrow. The first of any light showers will arrive likely after sunset, with the best chance of any isolated showers Saturday night. From there, moisture gets completely zapped from this system, and even as the cold front passes through during the day Sunday, chances of rain showers remain spotty at best and there could even be some sunshine at times. Temperatures remain warm straight into the end of the weekend, with a cool down finally taking place once the cold front is east of the area by Monday morning.

Next week things get quite tricky, and a lot of our attention turns to the coastline. This begins on Monday, as a low forms along the recently departed cold front down near the Carolinas. Overall, this system has stayed far enough south in recent model runs to not impact our area much, but some rainfall could still push in. Tuesday will be quiet and chilly, and then Wednesday is the day to watch. Much like yesterday, there is good agreement that there will be a storm system along the coast bringing a wintry mix in. This storm will be a fast mover, which will help limit any impact. The big questions are still how strong this storm will be, its exact track, and how much moisture it will have to work with. Working out these exact details will mean the difference between a round of heavy snow and maybe just a few rain showers outside of the mountains. We’ll continue to iron out the details over the weekend as this system develops.

Have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson