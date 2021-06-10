Rain continues to hang around on Friday

There should be somewhat of a slow downtrend in the intensity of storms after sunset, but the threat for localized flooding could linger well into the overnight. The Flash Flood Watch may potentially need to be extended if storms persist well into the night. Overnight lows look to range between the upper 50s to the upper 60s.

The backdoor front will continue to slowly progress south of the area with the best chances for heavier rain rates earlier in the day, before the front moves slowly out of the area. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be about 20 degrees cooler than what we have experienced for all this week, and cooler than normal. Much drier weather is anticipated to start the weekend, but a rogue afternoon shower or storm over the mountains can`t be ruled out in Northern Virginia, Saturday afternoon. The mainly dry conditions look to continue throughout much of Sunday, but once again during the afternoon, storms are possible as a weak front moves in from the Great Lakes. Temperatures are forecast to rebound from Saturday to Sunday, getting out of the 70s and into the mid-80s and as high-pressure returns for Monday and partly cloudy skies are seen, the thermometer will continue to stay in the mid-80s. Tuesday another front looks to approach the region, bringing some light showers to our backyards, but a quick clearing trend returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a passing shower or t-shower, warm and humid. Lows range from 59-69 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy and much cooler with periods of rain. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon/evening t-storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday-Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Have a great rest of the day!