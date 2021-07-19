Rain chances will be sparse, humidity will be much lower

Monday: Morning clouds, especially to the south, with clearing skies through the day. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, High: 88 (83-91)

Monday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 66 (62-70)

Tuesday: Sunny morning, partly cloudy through the afternoon. Winds: Light NW, High: 90 (85-93), Low: 69 (65-73)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the in the middle to upper 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

We finally ended our streak of 90+ degree days yesterday, and it felt like a totally different world out there. The long-awaited cold front finally arrived Saturday evening with a bit of rain, and then passed south of the area, bringing cooler air down from the north for yesterday. That cool and fairly comfortable feeling is still continuing this morning, with clouds hanging around, especially to the south. Skies will gradually clear out, but even with the return of the sunshine it’ll be another nice day with highs still mostly staying in the 80’s. A spot shower may fall across southern Maryland, but it’s going to stay completely dry for the most part.

By mid-July standards, this is going to turn into a pretty beautiful week. Our conditions will mostly be influenced by nearby high pressure centers at the surface, with an upper-level trough funneling in slightly cooler air as well. This will keep rain chances to a minimum, outside of occasional shortwaves that rotate around the upper-level trough and bring spotty to isolated showers and storms. The biggest difference will be that humidity is going to stay very low, especially for mid-summer. That being said tomorrow will be a very quiet and comfortable day as high temperatures push back toward 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be one of those days where a shortwave looks to push through, bringing back spotty showers and storms. Most of the day will end up dry though, with a mostly sunny Thursday soon to follow. Heading into the end of the week and the start of the weekend, it looks like a weak system will bring a warm front our way, giving us slightly muggier conditions from Friday onward. Isolated showers and storms will be back in the forecast as well, with soggier conditions more likely toward the second half of the weekend.

Enjoy the beautiful conditions and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson