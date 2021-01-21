Quiet through Sunday, keeping an eye on early next week

Thursday: More clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny and breezy at times. Winds: W 10-20 mph, High: 49 (40-53)

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: W 5-10 mph, Low: 31 (27-36)

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 44 (38-48), Low: 23 (18-27)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Cloudy with rain/snow likely, especially late. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 30’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Clearing skies with lingering rain/snow showers early. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Did anyone else actually hear the wind out there yesterday? It was no doubt a very blustery and chilly one, and those winds certainly did their job. Overnight temperatures dropped all the way into the upper teens and lower 20’s, and it’s a frosty start to this Thursday. We won’t be stuck like this forever though, as a return southerly flow is set to kick in this afternoon ahead of a weak cold front that will cross the region tonight. Highs this afternoon will jump all the way back into the middle and upper 40’s, and winds won’t be nearly as bad as yesterday. Tonight will also be fairly quiet and slightly warmer, as the front isn’t going to cause any problems as it passes.

Other than a bit of wind on Friday, conditions are going to remain fairly quiet through the weekend. An area of high pressure will drop out of Canada behind the front, giving us slightly cooler temperatures but plenty of sunshine. Expect highs mainly in the 30’s but Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows closer to the 20 degree mark as well. Of course, this quiet stretch is gearing us up for the next potential storm that we’re keeping an eye on for Monday into Tuesday.

Model trends continue to favor a low tracking from the Pacific Ocean, across the southern Rocky Mountains, and then turning a little more northeast toward us. This is important because this track favors this system having plenty of moisture to work with. What’s still uncertain is if there will be a high pressure center to our north, which would lock some colder air across the region as well. Right now it’s still too early to pinpoint specifics, but it does appear that at least some of the area will be dealing with wintry weather Monday into Tuesday. At the same time, others may likely just see rain; we’ll continue to sort out these details in the coming days. Either way, prepare for some messy conditions to start out next week.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson