Pushing 100 degrees in a few locations Friday afternoon

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with just a few additional clouds late. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 95 (88-98)

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: N 4-8 mph, Low: 71 (63-74)

4th of July: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible to the west late in the day. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 91 (80-94), Low: 69 (62-71)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

If there ever was a day where temperatures jumped into the 90’s but it still felt decent, you’d think you would have to be in the desert out west. Not so yesterday, as it certainly got warmer across the area but felt alright thanks to low humidity. We’re keeping the warm, quiet, and fairly comfortable conditions rolling this morning, but it’s going to get noticeably warmer this afternoon. Highs will be jumping into the middle and upper 90’s, and it wouldn’t be surprising if one or two spots just barely get to the triple digits. The continued saving grace is winds out of the northwest keeping humidity much lower than it could be with so much warmth. While there will be rainfall over portions of New York and eastern Pennsylvania, we’ll stay dry.

Heading into the holiday tomorrow, we won’t be getting as warm as today. Conditions will remain dry for any outdoor plans you may have though, as the backdoor cold front lingers off to the north and doesn’t really look to arrive until Sunday. Still though, a stray shower over the mountains is not completely out of the question. Looking through the rest of the holiday weekend, outside of the backdoor front, there really is little else changing, and there still doesn’t look to be a lot of moisture or forcing present. So, a few spotty showers and storms could pop, but Sunday also looks fairly dry as well.

This general stagnant pattern isn’t going anywhere, though we’ll start feeling more humid as the new week progresses. From Monday through next Thursday, highs will linger in the lower 90’s to go with the humidity, with lots of dry time each day. Shower and storm chances look to be their lowest Monday and Tuesday, as conditions just don’t line up to help produce rainfall. Those chances get a little better Wednesday and Thursday, but showers and storms will be isolated at best. Overall, it will be a hot and humid week with not a lot of rainfall to look forward too, not good news for areas already on the drier side.

Have a great Friday and holiday weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson