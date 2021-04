Powerful cold front to move through Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — TUESDAY BROUGHT SOME WARM TEMPERATURES OUT AHEAD OF A POTENT COLD FRONT AS HIGHS REACHED THE LOW TO MID-70S. CLOUDS HAVE BEEN ON THE INCREASE THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT, SHOWER CHANCES WILL INCREASE CARRYING INTO WEDNESDAY. TONIGHT, TEMPERATURES LOOK TO HOLD IN THE 50S FOR MOST AREAS WITH 40S IN THE MOUNTAINS. A COLD FRONT ASSOCIATED WITH A STRONG STORM TO THE NORTH IS EXPECTED TO PASS OFF OUR COAST TOMORROW WITH SOME SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS. AS THIS TIME, I’M NOT EXPECTING THE THREAT FOR WIDESPREAD SEVERE WEATHER, BUT ISOLATED WIND DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE AT TIMES WITH THE PASSAGE OF THE FRONT, SO IT WILL HAVE TO BE MONITORED. ON THURSDAY, BLUSTERY AND CHILLY CONDITIONS WILL PREVAIL WITH EVEN A FEW MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS OUT OVER THE RIDGES, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE ALLEGHENY FRONT. THERE’S EVEN A FROST WATCH IN PLACE FOR THE BLUE RIDGE AND SHENANDOAH VALLEY LATE WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY MORNING, AS TEMPERATURES MOST LIKELY WILL DROP IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 30S, 20S IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS WILL DIMINISH THURSDAY NIGHT AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS NEARBY TO THE SOUTH AND WEST. IT WILL CONTINUE TO BE CHILLY THURSDAY NIGHT, HEADING INTO FRIDAY MORNING, BUT FRIDAY IS LOOKING TO BE A BIT BETTER, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, WITH HIGHS IN AND AROUND 60 DEGREES.

OVER THE WEEKEND ANOTHER FRONT IS EXPECTED TO MOVE IN BRINGING RAIN BY SATURDAY NIGHT AND INTO SUNDAY MORNING, BUT DRY WEATHER IS FORECAST TO START OFF SATURDAY. SUNDAY AFTERNOON THE FRONT WILL BE OFF OUR COAST, THE RAIN WILL HAVE ENDED, BUT IT IS FORECAST TO ONCE AGAIN BE BREEZY WITH SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL HIGHS, IN THE MID-UPPER 60S. TUNE TO WDVM FOR YOUR LATEST LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS WITH OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 49-57 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES. CHILLY AND WINDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN DEVELOPING. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: EARLY SHOWERS THEN PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!