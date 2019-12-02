Possible drizzle and flurries for your commuting times

There will be a chance in the morning and a chance at night.

Drizzle and flurries are possible overnight into Monday. Monday will remain cloudy across the region. Drizzle and flurries are likely, but back off to the west, a secondary system could bring a few rounds of accumulating snowfall.

Western Grant County is in under a Winter Storm Warning for Monday with the potential to see 4-8 inches of snow. Western Mineral, Extreme Western Allegany, Fulton, and Garrett Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory for 2-6 inches of snowfall, the highest of which will be in Garrett County. 2-4 inches possible in the highest mountains in Fulton, Allegany and Mineral Counties.

Snow accumulations elsewhere may be possible, but due to high winds may be blown around to an extent to where it doesn’t entirely stick. Less than an inch of snow is possible in other regions, most of which will be general flurries, especially towards the metro, if any.

We hope to settle the weather pattern as we head into the week. Temperatures will generally be about the average for this time of year to slightly below average. We will relatively see a mix of sun and clouds as we get past midweek.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with drizzle and light snowfall. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Monday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with a morning mix of wintry precipitation. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with an isolated flurry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Plan for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Broken skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Sunday: Continued sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen