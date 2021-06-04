Pop-up thunderstorm this afternoon before a sunny and hot weekend

A few pop-up thunderstorms may turn severe this afternoon. Storms may drop a quarter up to a half-inch of rain along with damaging winds. While we hope to see lesser storms Friday than Thursday, the risk is there before the commute home. So be sure to download the WDVM Weather app and check out the weather before you head home.

The sweltering heat will move in the region this weekend. Highs could be in the 90s for some as early as Saturday and continue as late as Tuesday or Wednesday. A heatwave is defined as 3 consecutive days of 90 degrees or more. A chance of showers and storms will come midweek and will hopefully give us some relief. Highs, though, are anticipated to continue to be above average into the next week.

Climate models suggest an equal chance of rain as we head into the week to come.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Isolated severe thunderstorms during the afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Wednesday: A bit more cloud cover with a better chance of precipitation with a possible storm. Highs was in the 80s and 90s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 80s and 90s with a thunderstorm possible.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen