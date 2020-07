Pop-up thundershowers possible on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! A SPOT SHOWER IS POSSIBLE BEFORE SUNSET, BUT MOST AREAS WILL REMAIN DRY. ANY ISOLATED SHOWER WILL DIMINISH AFTER SUNSET, BUT IT WILL FEEL MORE HUMID AS TEMPERATURES TONIGHT WILL DROP INTO THE 60S, EXCEPT LOWER 70S IN THE URBAN CENTERS AND NEAR THE WATER. WEDNESDAY, AS A WARM FRONT APPROACHES, COUPLED WITH MORE HEATING AND GREATER INSTABILITY, WE’LL LIKELY RESULT IN AN INCREASE IN AT LEAST MORE WIDELY SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. A FEW COULD BE A LITTLE STRONG BUT SHOULD TAPER OFF DURING THE EVENING WITH THE LOSS OF DAYTIME HEATING.

LATE IN THE WEEK, THE DAYS AND NIGHTS WILL CONTINUE TO BE WARM AND HUMID, BUT WILL ALSO REVERT BACK TO BEING MAINLY DRY AS BUILDING HIGH PRESSURE WORKS INTO THE AREA. BY THE FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND, FORECAST MODELS HAVE BACKED AWAY SLIGHTLY WITH BRINGING A BACKDOOR COLD FRONT INTO THE AREA. INSTEAD, IT LOOKS LIKE THE FRONT SHOULD STAY JUST TO OUR NORTH ON JULY 4TH, KEEPING US QUITE WARM AND HUMID AND MAINLY DRY. SUNDAY THE FRONT MAKES A PUSH CLOSER TO THE REGION AND THEREBY GIVES US A BETTER CHANCE FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. MUCH OF THE REGION; HOWEVER; WILL BE HOT AND HUMID WITH DAYTIME HIGH TEMPERATURES NEAR AND IN THE LOWER 90S.

TONIGHT: ISOLATED EARLY SHOWER, THEN PARTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY OVERNIGHT FOG.. LOWS FROM 60-75 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, HOT AND HUMID. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 90S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WARM, HUMID AND SOME SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!