Plenty of green this week with the holiday and rain on the way

Tuesday: Cloudy with mixed precipitation ending by mid-morning, then breezy with isolated showers possible the rest of the day. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, High: 44 (40-46)

Tuesday night: Cloudy with isolated showers possible before midnight, then patchy fog/mist likely toward sunrise. Winds: Light ESE, Low: 39 (37-42)

St. Patrick’s Day: Patchy morning fog, then mostly cloudy. Winds: E 4-8 mph, High: 57 (53-60), Low: 45 (42-48)

Thursday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Friday: Cloudy with continued showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

1st Day of Spring: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Despite a fair amount of sunshine yesterday, we continued to stay rather chilly under the cool, dry air mass in place. Clouds steadily returned last evening, and we’re going to be fairly overcast all day today. Light precipitation has been detected on radar early this morning, but it’s still extremely dry at the surface and it’s likely a lot of this isn’t even hitting the ground. Even with all of this dry air, the chance for mixed precipitation and a light glaze of ice remains in place until around 8-9 AM this morning, mainly in the highest elevations to the west. The rest of the day it will just be warm enough for any isolated precipitation to be just rain showers. It will stay dreary and damp into the overnight, with patchy fog/mist hanging around.

There may be a few breaks in the clouds on St. Patrick’s Day, but with a fairly quick transition from today’s system over to the next one, it’s going to remain quite cloudy. Temperatures should rebound though, with highs back up into the 50’s tomorrow. This next storm is going to maintain its strength this time around, and pass mainly south of us. Plenty of warm air and moisture will be pushed our way, and rain is expected to start after midnight Wednesday night. Steady rain will continue all day Thursday and there is a chance most areas receive close to an inch of rain. Given how dry we’ve been, this shouldn’t be a problem and we can make a bit of a dent into the dry spell we’ve been on these last couple of weeks.

Showers linger around for a time on Friday as well; at least until this storm system begins to pull away to the east. By Friday night, just about all of the precipitation will be gone and cooler air will begin to return. Canadian high pressure will reinforce slightly below average temperatures for the 1st Day of Spring on Saturday, but it still shouldn’t be a terrible start to the week with plenty of sunshine. Dry conditions continue with warmth making a return Sunday and into next Monday, as return flow from the south pushes highs into the 50’s Sunday and then 60’s by next Monday.

Have a great Tuesday and stay dry out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson