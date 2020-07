Plenty of dry hours this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! THIS AFTERNOON A COLD FRONT IS DROPPING SOUTH, SPARKING A FEW MORE RAIN SHOWERS AND STORMS. TONIGHT, DRIER AIR WILL EASE IN BEHIND THE FRONT, BRINGING A SLIGHTLY BETTER FEEL IF ONE IS OUTSIDE. LOW TEMPERATURES TONIGHT WILL DROP INTO THE LOWER 70S AROUND THE BELTWAY WITH MIDDLE TO UPPER 60S NORTHWEST OF I-95.

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE WEEKEND, HIGH PRESSURE TO THE NORTH WILL HELP TO BRING US SOME RELIEF TO THE HEAT AND HIGH HUMIDITY. TEMPERATURES WILL INCREASE ON SUNDAY AND INTO MONDAY, BUT WITH THAT SAID, SUNDAY AND MONDAY ALSO LOOK DRY. OUR NEXT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS BEGIN TO INCREASE TUESDAY AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY AS ANOTHER COLD FRONT PASSES THROUGH THE AREA. RIGHT NOW, THE THINKING IS, THAT WEDNESDAY’S FRONT WILL BRING US COOLER AND DRIER WEATHER.

TONIGHT: EARLY SHOWERS, STORMS THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE. LOWS FROM 66-78 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS RANGING BETWEEN 90-95 DEGREES

MONDAY: HOT AND HUMID. HIGHS IN THE MID-90S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: ISOLATED STORMS ESPECIALLY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

STAY COOL AND HAVE A SAFE, ENJOYABLE WEEKEND!