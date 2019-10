Plenty of clouds overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — DURING THE EARLY EVENING SOME PATCHY FOG/DRIZZLE IS POSSIBLE BEFORE THE MAIN FRONT ARRIVES AND BRINGS SOME SHOWERS THROUGH PARTS OF THE AREA. TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT WILL BALANCE OUT ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA, RANGING FROM THE UPPER 50S AND LOWER TO MID 60S.

ON FRIDAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD BEHIND THE COLD FRONT SWEEPING ACROSS THE AREA OVERNIGHT, BRINGING US A DRY, PARTLY CLOUDY DAY WITH BREEZY CONDITIONS AT TIMES. DAYTIMES TEMPS WILL NOT BE AS WARM AS THEY HAVE BEEN, BUT INSTEAD WILL STAY NEAR OR SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL. FRIDAY NIGHT, THE WINDS WILL RELAX AND WITH CLEAR SKIES, WILL SEE TEMPERATURES DROP INTO THE 30S IN THE NORMALLY COOLER LOCATIONS AND 40S ELSEWHERE. BOTTOM LINE, IT WILL CERTAINLY BE A JACKET NIGHT, NO MATTER WHAT YOUR PLANS ARE FOR THE EVENING. WITH HIGH PRESSURE CENTERED NORTH OF THE AREA, SATURDAY WILL BE SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH TEMPERATURES STAYING IN THE 60S. THIS DAY WILL BE THE FIRST TRUE TASTE OF FALL THIS SEASON! THE DRY WEATHER WON’T LAST; HOWEVER, AS THE AREA OF HIGH-PRESSURE MOVES AWAY AND ANOTHER FRONT MOVES IN FROM THE WEST. THIS FRONT WILL HELP TO BRING ABOUT SLIGHTLY WARMER TEMPS AND WELCOME SHOWERS TO THE REGION SUNDAY NIGHT AND GOING INTO MONDAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A FEW EARLY SHOWERS, THEN BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS: 58-63. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WINDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S. NORTHWEST WIND GUSTS MAY REACH 25 TO 30 MPH.

SATURDAY: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON AND EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

MONDAY: RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING AND BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!