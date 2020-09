Plenty of chilled sunshine this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY FRIDAY! WE SAW PLENTY OF CLOUDS EARLY IN THE DAY, BUT MORE SUNSHINE HAS BEEN SEEN THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON, AS HIGH PRESSURE TO THE NORTH HAS STARTED TO MAKE AN INFLUENCE TO OUR WEATHER. IT HAS ALSO BEEN BREEZY AT TIMES WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTY BETWEEN 20-30 MPH. TEMPERATURES THIS EVENING WILL DIP INTO THE 40S FOR MANY FOLKS, WITH MID TO UPPER 30S IN THE HIGHER TERRAIN, WHICH IN TURN, HAS HELPED THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TO ISSUE A FROST ADVISORY FOR GARRETT COUNTY IN WESTERN MARYLAND. SOME PATCHY FROST IS POSSIBLE IN SHELTERED ELEVATED VALLEYS NEAR THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS, BUT DUE TO WINDS HOLDING BETWEEN 5-10 MPH, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS HELD OFF FROM ISSUING WIDESPREAD FROST ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME.

THE HIGH-PRESSURE NORTH OF OUR AREA WILL GIVE US A SUNNY WEEKEND, BUT A COOL ONE TOO. ON SATURDAY, IT WILL CONTINUE TO BE BREEZY AS WINDS FUNNEL IN BETWEEN THE HIGH TO THE NORTH AND THE REMNANTS OF HURRICANE TEDDY WELL OFFSHORE. SUNDAY WILL NOT BE BREEZY, BUT A FEW MORE CLOUDS ARE POSSIBLE. GIVEN THE COOLER THAN NORMAL AIR MASS THIS WEEKEND, HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO STAY IN THE 60S DURING THE DAY AND DROP INTO THE 40S OVERNIGHT (EXCEPT NEAR 50 IN AND AROUND THE URBAN AREAS OF BALTIMORE AND D.C.). IN THE MOUNTAINS THE THERMOMETER MAY DROP AS LOW AS THE MID-30S AT NIGHT RESULTING IN THE POTENTIAL FOR MORE PATCHY FROST OVER THE WEEKEND. HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK, WE START OFF COOL, BUT WARM DURING THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK. BY NEXT WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, HIGHS COULD RETURN INTO THE UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S. OVERALL, WE WILL CONTINUE WITH MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRY CONDITIONS. HAVE A SUPER WEEKEND!

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO CLEAR SKIES. BREEZY LOWS RANGE FROM 54-69 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

MONDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

TUESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER-70S

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!