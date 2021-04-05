Pattern turning cloudy and soggy as the week moves along

Monday: Mostly sunny with clouds returning in the late afternoon. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 72 (67-76)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible, mainly to the north. Winds: NNW 3-5 mph, Low: 50 (47-53)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible late. Winds: NNW 4-8 mph, High: 71 (67-74), Low: 52 (49-56)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Good Monday morning everyone, I hope everyone enjoyed their Easter weekend! We had some beautiful conditions to enjoy over the holiday, with lots of sunshine and temperatures continued to warm up, all the way into the lower 70’s yesterday afternoon. Today will feature more of the same, as we’re wedged between storm systems with high pressure being the main influence to our south. Under sunny skies, we’ll reach the 70’s again this afternoon, but clouds will be increasing late in the day. A warm front will slide its way down from the Great Lakes tonight; sparking up the chance of a few spotty showers to go with the clouds, but most of the area will stay dry.

As the week goes along, the overall pattern across the entire country is going to turn fairly stagnant, with very little changing day to day. There will be low pressure centers spinning up across the center of the county and stalling out, while high pressure remains anchored just off the Atlantic Coastline, wobbling west or east depending on the day. This puts us in the prime location to get enough southerly influence to stay warm, but close enough to the storm systems out west for plenty of clouds and shower chances, especially as the week moves along.

All that being said, the driest days, including today, will be Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs reaching the 70’s with clouds increasing and only spotty shower chances. The first of two low pressure centers will be closest to the area Thursday into Friday, turning things fairly soggy. While this system washes out, another low takes its place, keeping scattered showers in play over the coming weekend as well. Temperatures will begin to fall back closer to seasonal averages during the day thanks to all the clouds and rain, with highs in the lower to middle 60’s. Overnight temperatures will be staying warmer though, in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a great Easter Monday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson