One more hot day before clouds, rain cool us down a bit

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hazy, hot, and humid with isolated PM showers and storms, mainly along and west of I-81. Winds: WSW 4-8 mph, High: 95 (90-98), Heat Index: 98-103

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible early. Winds: Light WSW, Low: 71 (68-75)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Rain from Elsa will be possible late. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 86 (83-89), Low: 68 (66-71)

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

While we haven’t yet seen a 100-degree high temperature this summer, we’ve certainly come close the last couple of weeks. Yesterday fit the bill, as temperature readings got as high as 97 degrees in a few spots. There was little in the way of storm activity across the area to cool us off, but that will change a bit today. Under our continued stagnant pattern, heat and humidity will once again build up, with high temps into the middle 90’s and heat index values hovering on either side of 100 degrees. Once we hit the mid-afternoon, isolated showers and storms will begin to fire along the mountains, with more widespread coverage than yesterday. Those along and west of I-81 will have the best chance at this cooling rainfall, with drier conditions to the east.

A few showers will linger through another mild night before we roll into a much soggier and slightly cooler day Thursday. A cold front will be sagging out of Canada, bringing showers and a few storms our direction through the day. Added to that will be Tropical Storm Elsa, which will be passing just southeast of us late tomorrow. There’s still a chance the very edge of Elsa’s rain could clip the area, but if anything the closeness of this storm’s track will bring additional tropical moisture that will keep rain going into Thursday night. The front and Elsa will be clear of the area into Friday, but under continued warmth and humidity isolated showers and storms will remain possible.

No major changes are coming to the forecast in the extended time frame, with Bermuda high pressure over the Atlantic continuing to pump warmth and humidity across the region. Isolated showers and storms will continue to be possible over the weekend, popping up each afternoon during the warmest stretch of the day. The front that passes south of us Thursday into Friday will rebound back north Monday into Tuesday, which will bump up our rain chances slightly into the middle of next week. Either way, expect mild and muggy mornings with continued warmth and humidity and storm chances through each afternoon.

Let’s hope for some cooling rainfall today, have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson