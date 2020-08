On and off showers and storms on Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! AFTER THE EARLIER INTENSE RAIN, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ONCE AGAIN ISSUED A FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL MIDNIGHT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA. TONIGHT, ALL STORMS SHOULD GRADUALLY WIND DOWN, BUT THERE ARE SOME SIGNS THAT SHOWERS OR STORMS MAY REFORM, JUST AS THEY DID LAST EVENING. OUTSIDE OF THE CHANCE FOR THUNDERSHOWERS FIRING UP AGAIN, WE’LL HAVE A CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKY WITH THE POSSIBILITY WITH SOME PATCHY FOG. A FRONT STALLED SOUTH OF THE AREA, WILL HELP BRING ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS AND STORMS TOMORROW. WITH PLENTY OF SHOWERS AND SOME THUNDERSTORMS ALONG WITH THE INCREASED CLOUD COVER, DAYTIME TEMPERATURES WILL HOLD IN THE 80S.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, THE WAY THE OVERALL WEATHER PATTERN POSITIONS ITSELF, MORE RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORECAST TO TARGET THE AREA AT LEAST THROUGH SATURDAY AND LIKELY INTO SUNDAY AND MONDAY AS WELL. THE PRECIPITATION PERCENTAGES LOOK TO LOWER, HEADING INTO THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK, BUT STILL THE CHANCES FOR STORMS WILL BE AROUND. AS FAR AS TEMPERATURES GO DURING THIS TIMEFRAME, WE ARE FORECASTING BELOW AVERAGE READINGS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S. REGARDING SEVERE WEATHER, LATER THIS WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND, THE BIGGEST CONCERN WILL BE HEAVY RAIN, CREATING FLOODING.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 67-77 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

WEEKEND: MANY DRY HOURS, WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

MONDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A SPOT SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH IN THE LOW TO MID-80S.

HAVE A NICE REST OF YOUR DAY!