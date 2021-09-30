October arrives with seasonal conditions sticking around

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 72 (68-75)

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: N 3-5 mph, Low: 47 (42-51)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: Light WNW, High: 71 (68-74), Low: 48 (43-51)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Monday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Cooler, drier air finally rolled in behind our early week cold front, making for a sunny and comfortable day yesterday. With the cooler air around overnight under clear skies, we’ve chilled off quite a bit overnight; with everyone down into the 40’s this morning outside of the city centers. Once the sun rises we’ll see a near repeat of yesterday as we warm back into the lower to middle 70’s. High pressure will continue to push south from Canada, keeping winds out of the north-northwest into tonight as we’ll have another clear and chilly one on tap.

That same high pressure will cross overhead and eventually off to the east Friday into Saturday. This will continue to give us a good deal of sunshine as October begins, with just a few more clouds rolling in on Saturday as winds turn more southerly. Temperatures should stay the same as the previous two days for Friday, with a slight warm up as the weekend begins with highs into the middle 70’s and lows back into the 50’s. The trend of a slightly earlier arrival time with our next storm system is continuing to hold true, as it will be knocking on the door by Sunday. For the most part, the steadiest rain will stay on the western side of the Appalachians, but isolated showers will be possible by Sunday afternoon with the warmest conditions of the forecast period.

By Monday, the bulk of the rain from this storm system arrives for a soggy beginning to the new work week. Showers will continue on and off straight into Tuesday, as the overall pattern slows down a bit. High pressure will start nudging in from the north behind this system once again, bringing another round of cooler and drier air which will slowly bring an end to the rain showers. Expect temperatures to slowly fall back toward 70 degrees by next Wednesday, with lows falling back toward 50 degrees at night as skies gradually start clearing out.

Have a great last day of September folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson