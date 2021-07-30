Not feeling like the start of August with cool temps and low humidity

Friday: Partly cloudy and less humid, with breezy conditions at times. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 86 (82-90)

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, Low: 58 (53-61)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: Light WNW, High: 82 (78-85), Low: 63 (58-65)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

It was an active afternoon and evening yesterday over toward the I-95 corridor, which is where storms really got going and turned severe. Most of the viewing area was spared though, as the environment more to the west just didn’t favor strong storm development. The cold front with this storm system is crossing the area as we speak, bringing us very quiet conditions in terms of rain today. Temperatures will still be a little warm this afternoon, but humidity levels will be dropping significantly throughout the day and northwest winds will be a bit breezy at times. By tonight, temperatures will also fall a decent bit to make it cool and crisp, with lows down into the 50’s.

We’re heading into the start of August over the weekend, but it sure isn’t going to feel like it outside, and in this case that’s a good thing. Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s thanks to Canadian high pressure. It will by far be the most beautiful day this weekend, so get out and enjoy it! Another low will be dropping through the Great Lakes on Sunday, bringing another cold front our way. This will spark isolated showers and storms, but it certainly won’t be a total washout to wrap up the weekend. Humidity levels and temperatures will rise a bit for a brief time, but it will cool back down again and feel comfortable for Monday.

The middle of next week is going to be a little bit interesting, and we’re watching this setup closely for how it develops. It appears an upper-level low will get cut off over the Ohio River Valley, while a low will develop along the coast at the surface. This will create a funnel of moisture from the south and the needed features to touch off showers and a few storms for a few days in a row, but the question remains how widespread and intense the rain could get. These answers will become clearer in the coming days, and let us know whether this will be the extremely beneficial rain we’ve been hoping for or if it will be so much to cause us problems. Either way, expect a seasonal but soggy setup from Tuesday into next Thursday.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson