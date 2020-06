Not as muggy tonight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! HIGH PRESSURE IS SLOWLY BUILDING OVER OUR REGION THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON AND INTO TONIGHT, BUT A WEAK SYSTEM WILL SLOWLY DROP SOUTHWARD AND THROUGH THE AREA ON THURSDAY. THIS DISTURBANCE WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASE IN CLOUD COVER AND SOME SHOWERS ALONG WITH A FEW THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. THE BEST AREA FOR SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS THURSDAY WILL BE FOCUSED SOUTH AND EAST OF THE BELTWAY. THURSDAY EVENING THERE COULD BE A FEW LINGERING SHOWERS; OTHERWISE, IT WILL BE DRY. THURSDAY’S HIGHS WILL RUN IN THE MID-80S, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE LOW TO MID 60S. NICE, DRY WEATHER WILL END OUR WEEK WITH MID TO UPPER 80S WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 60S.

SATURDAY WILL QUICKLY FEEL THE RETURN OF A WARM AND MORE HUMID AIR-MASS, WITH A SPOT THUNDERSHOWER OR TWO, BUT MANY PLACES ARE FORECAST TO BE DRY. AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES OUR REGION ON SUNDAY WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO SEE MORE AREA WIDE THUNDERSTORMS. TEMPS OVER THE WEEKEND WILL MOST LIKELY STAY IN THE LOW 90S, BUT WITH THE MUGGIEST OF THE AIR, THE “FEELS-LIKE” TEMPS WILL BE CLOSER TO MID-90S. EARLY NEXT WEEK THE FORECAST AREA WILL HAVE A STALLED COLD FRONT ALONG AND OFF THE CAROLINA COAST AND SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPS WILL COME BACK INTO THE AREA.

TONIGHT: ISOLATED SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS. LOWS FROM 56 – 73 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, COOLER AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SATURDAY- SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!