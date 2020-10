No rain until possibly the weekend

Good Monday! We start the week dry and end it dry before more clouds move into the area late in the weekend and into next week. Temps will fluctuate with highs getting too near 80 degrees but then falling down to the mid-60s.- Scott Sumner

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! DURING THE DAY THERE HAVE BEEN FAIR WEATHER CLOUDS AROUND, BUT AFTER SUNSET, THE SKY WILL CLEAR LATER THIS EVENING AS HIGH PRESSURE PAYS US A VISIT. IT LOOKS TO BE ANOTHER CHILLY EVENING AS WINDS LIGHTEN AND THE CLEAR SKIES AREA AROUND. EXPECT LOWS TO BE IN THE 40S FOR MOST FOLKS, EXCEPT MID TO UPPER 30S IN THE MOUNTAINS AND SHELTERED VALLEYS WHERE SOME PATCHY FROST IS POSSIBLE, ONCE AGAIN. TUESDAY LOOKS NICE TOO, ALTHOUGH A LITTLE WARMER AS OUR WINDS SHIFT TO THE SOUTHWEST LEADING TO A WARMING TREND INTO MIDWEEK. TUESDAY HIGHS SHOULD BE IN THE 70S FOLLOWED BY NEAR 80 READINGS ON WEDNESDAY, WITH A WEST WIND, OUT AHEAD OF OUR NEXT COLD FRONT. THE COLD FRONT LOOKS TO PASS THROUGH THE AREA LACKING ANY MOISTURE, SO EXPECT A DRY FRONTAL PASSAGE OVERNIGHT WEDNESDAY, THEN TURNING COOLER FOR THE END OF THE WEEK.

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEKEND, RIGHT NOW THE FORECAST IS STILL UP IN THE AIR, NO PUN INTENDED. THE REMNANTS OF WHAT IS NOW TROPICAL STORM DELTA, TAKES A TURN TOWARD THE

NORTHEAST, POTENTIALLY BRING RAIN BACK TO THE REGION LATE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. SINCE THE LONG-RANGE MODELS DIFFER GREATLY, WE’LL FINE TUNE THIS FORECAST AS THE WEEK WEARS ON. RIGHT NOW DON’T CHANGE YOUR WEEKEND PLANS, AS WE COULD VERY WELL CONTINUE TO BE DRY TOO.

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLEAR AND CHILLY. LOWS RANGE FROM 40-56.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND WARMER. HIGHS NEAR 80 DEGREES.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: SUNNY AND COOLER. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS BUT DRY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-70S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH LIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-70S.

MONDAY: STEADY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF OUR DAY!