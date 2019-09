Nicer weather moving in for the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY FRIDAY! HURRICANE DORIAN MADE LANDFALL NEAR CAPE HATTERAS THIS MORNING AND CONTINUES TO MOVE NORTHEAST OFF THE MID- ATLANTIC COAST. AS DORIAN MOVES AWAY, WINDS BETWEEN DORIAN AND HIGH PRESSURE OVER SOUTHERN CANADA INTO NEW ENGLAND WILL CAUSE SOME BREEZY CONDITIONS THROUGH THE REST OF THE DAY AND NIGHT. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL BE CONFINED TO EXTREME SOUTHERN MARYLAND WHERE WIND GUSTS BETWEEN 40 AND 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE, MAINLY NEAR THE WATERS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE REGION, WINDS WILL RANGE FROM 15 TO 25 MPH. AS DORIAN MOVES WELL AWAY FROM OUR AREA TONIGHT, THE TROPICAL CYCLONE WILL BRING IN DRIER AIR INTO THE REGION. LOW TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 60S FOR MOST AREAS. AS MENTIONED, HIGH PRESSURE WILL FOLLOW BEHIND DORIAN AND TAKE OVER OUR WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND. ANY OUTDOOR PLANS ARE GOOD TO GO FROM START TO FINISH, AS EACH DAY FEATURES SUNSHINE AND HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S. OF THE TWO DAYS, SATURDAY MAY BE THE BETTER DAY DUE TO MILDER CONDITIONS AND A LITTLE MORE SUNSHINE.

EARLY NEXT WEEK STARTS OFF DRY, BUT WE DO RUN THE RISK FOR A FEW SHOWERS AND POSSIBLY A THUNDERSTORM DURING THE MIDDLE OF THE NEW WEEK. NO WASH-OUTS ARE IN THE FORECAST BUT BE SURE TO KNOW TO HAVE YOUR UMBRELLA HANDY. TEMPERATURE WISE, A SLOW BUT MODEST WARM-UP WILL TAKE US INTO NEXT WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. WE START IN THE UPPER 70S ON MONDAY, BUT MID-80S MAY RETURN BY THE END OF THE EXTENDED OUTLOOK. BEYOND THE 7 DAY FORECAST, ANOTHER COOL DOWN MAY TAKE US INTO THE NEXT WEEKEND.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH GRADUAL CLEARING BY THE COAST. LOWS: 55-65. WINDS N 5-10 MPH.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

TUESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

HAVE A SUPER WEEKEND!