Nice and dry for Labor Day, but showers and storms come midweek

We see a brief taste of fall before the heat and humidity returns later next week.

Labor Day weekend is looking grand with mostly sunny skies. With the cold front moving through Friday, we will see less humidity for Saturday and Sunday. A cloud or two may come for Monday with a gradual increase of moisture.

We are back to sunshine as we go into Tuesday. Temperatures will continue up into the mid to upper 80’s. A cold front will be upon our horizons as we head into the middle part of the week bringing with it another chance of showers.

We may see a few showers Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Temperatures may drop into the low 80’s, but the air will be thick and muggy. We may see a few storms Thursday and Friday of next week before we head into next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Clouds clear overnight, leaving us with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Expect mostly clear conditions. Lows will be upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Monday: Plan on a few clouds with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Back to sunnier skies. Highs will mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Watch for clouds to increase with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Planning on partly cloudy skies with a shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen