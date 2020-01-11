Near-record high temperatures Saturday

Showers and a storm to come during the overnight.

Strong gusty winds over the day and overnight may lead to a few severe thunderstorms overnight into early Sunday morning. The possibility of severe weather is low, with only a marginal risk of severe weather. A Marginal risk means that a few storms will briefly turn severe. High winds will be the main threat.

High Wind Watches and Wind Advisories are in effect for Saturday night into Sunday morning with strong gusty winds expected up to 45-60 mph. Be sure to tie down anything loose in the yard like trash cans, any toys the kids may leave out, and so on. The strongest winds will occur after midnight till sunrise Sunday.

Clouds will begin to clear out as we head into Sunday afternoon. The cold front will keep temperatures as highs in the 40’s and 50’s for the next week, but another cold front will come mid to late week that will cool us down during the latter part of the week and into the weekend with high temperatures closer to the average for this time of year.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms likely. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Sunday: Clearing out after rain early. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Expect mainly cloudy skies with only a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold with highs only into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen