Multiple opportunities for rain in the coming week

A beautiful Saturday morning after strong winds yesterday. Friday had winds gusting 40 to 60 mph. Saturday will see calmer weather, but clouds will come late in the day to ready ourselves for showers and a possible storm Sunday.

We have a slight risk of severe weather across the area Sunday. A few storms may develop Sunday afternoon as a cold front passes through the region. Winds will be the main threat, but most of the heavier storms will be to our south. Be sure to download the WDVM Weather App and turn on push notifications for the latest weather and alerts. Things will turn cool for Monday.

While temperatures Monday will be seasonable, unseasonably warm temperatures will return Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front will move through late Tuesday through Wednesday, creating another opportunity for rain.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Clear to start with clouds to build in later in the day. Highs will be in the 70s.

Sunday: Rain likely with a chance of a storm. Highs will be in the 70s.

Monday: Sunny and cool with highs only in the 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of an evening shower. Highs will be in the 60s.

Wednesday: A chance of rain with highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a leftover sprinkle of rain or a flying flurry. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen