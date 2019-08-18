Mountain and valley fog early Monday before partly cloudy skies

Temperatures will continue to be 10 degrees above average for the I-270 corridor.

A few isolated thundershowers are possible this evening, but most of us will remain dry. There will be no real chance for rain until Wednesday as the cold front passes over our region. Conditions will be partly cloudy with hot and humid temperatures, however.

Heat index values over the next several days will be into the 100’s during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be into the 90’s with a slim chance for any relief. Be sure to stay hydrated and take it easy for the first part of the workweek.

The cold front comes through on Wednesday, and then things cool off across the region Thursday onward. Temperatures will return to around the average for this time of year. Highs will be in the 70’s and 80’s while lows will be in the 50’s and 60’s!

The next weekend right now looks sunny with comfortable conditions. We will continue to update you as the latest information comes in.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies with any showers coming to a close early. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90’s with heat indices into the 100’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with a thundershower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s with a few in the upper 90’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate Partly cloudy skies along with showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Thursday: Stay tuned for partly sunny skies with a leftover shower. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Friday: Look for mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Get ready for mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Sunday: Continued sunshine for the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few going into the upper 80’s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen