Mostly dry for Tuesday and parts of Wednesday for the I-270 area

Good morning! Happy Tuesday! High pressure will continue to be in control and give us dry and slightly warmer conditions today. Mostly sunny skies are expected for our Tuesday, but clouds will increase heading into our evening. Temperatures for Tuesday will be slightly below average today, with highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20’s. High pressure will begin to move offshore on Wednesday. This will allow for easterly winds to turn into southerly winds, allowing warmer air to move into the area. Skies will mostly be cloudy for Wednesday, but conditions will stay dry for most of Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 40’s. A low will begin to work its way in our area Wednesday night into Thursday, giving us some rain showers across the entire area. Thursday’s highs are expected to be in the 50’s outside the mountains; some places towards the south could reach into the lower 60’s. We will see heavy rain as we head into Thursday night. With rain values nearing a record level for early February. However, this could raise some concerns for localized flooding. Due to a heavy burst of rain and snowpack melting, the mountains have the greatest risk of seeing localized flooding. Rain could likely begin to mix with freezing and possible snow along the Allegheny Front by Thursday night. This system looks to move out of our area by Friday afternoon. A Canadian high pressure will slowly build on Saturday, and we will see a noticeable drop in high temperatures. The high will begin to move offshore as a clipper system passes over the Great Lakes by Sunday. This could bring mixed precipitation or snow late Sunday night into Monday.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with light SE winds and highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Dry start with mostly cloudy skies and possible overnight showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40’s and lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

THURSDAY: Rain with a possible mix of freezing rain. Cloudy skies with highs in the lower to upper 50’s and lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

FRIDAY: AM rain with mostly cloudy skies. Gusty southwest winds. Highs in the lower to upper 40’s and lows in the teens to mid 20’s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with breezy conditions. Cold again! Highs in the lower to mid 30’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance of PM freezing rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30’s and lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

MONDAY: Chance of PM freezing rain/snow with highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the lower 20’s to lower 30’s.

Have a great Tuesday and happy Black History Month!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward