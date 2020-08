Morning fog possible Saturday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY FRIDAY! TODAY, SOME SPOT SHOWERS AND ISOLATED STORMS HAVE DEVELOPED, ESPECIALLY SOUTH OF I-66, AS TEMPERATURES START TO RISE. ANY STORM THAT DOES DEVELOP COULD BRING DOWN SOME HEAVY RAIN, WITH PEAK COVERAGE THROUGH THE SOUTHERN SHENANDOAH RIVER VALLEY, CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND PERHAPS ALONG THE HIGHER TERRAIN OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. AFTER A BRIEF LULL WITH THE LOSS OF DAYTIME HEATING LATE THIS EVENING, SHOWER COVERAGE IS FORECAST TO INCREASE AGAIN THANKS TO AN ADVANCING WARM FRONT. AS A RESULT, HEAVY RAIN IS POSSIBLE IN THE AFOREMENTIONED AREAS OVERNIGHT, THEREBY PROMPTING A FLASH FLOOD WATCH BEING ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF WEST-CENTRAL VIRGINIA. TEMPERATURES, OVERNIGHT, WILL DROP INTO THE MID-60S TO LOW 70S.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, WE’LL SEE A FEW MORE SHOWERS AND STORMS, BUT IT WON`T BY ANY MEANS BE A COMPLETE WASHOUT. SATURDAY AFTERNOON IS OUR BEST CHANCE FOR WIDESPREAD COVERAGE OF THUNDERSHOWERS WITH A DRYING TREND SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS LOOK TO REAPPEAR SUNDAY AFTERNOON WITH DAYTIME HEATING, WITH THE HIGHEST CHANCES FOR ANY STORMS OVER THE MOUNTAINS; OTHERWISE MANY AREAS WILL BE DRY AND PARTLY CLOUDY. HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK, RAIN CHANCES WILL BE LIMITED DUE PRIMARILY TO MORE OF A WEST WIND, WHICH IS A DRYING WIND, BUT TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY LEVELS, WILL BE ON THE RISE. DAILY HIGHS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE UPPER 80S-LOWER 90S AND LOWS IN THE UPPER 60S-LOWER 70S.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, WITH SOME SHOWERS AND PATCHY FOG. LOWS RANGE FROM 63-74 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: ISOLATED TO SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, HOT AND HUMID. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. POSSIBLE TROPICAL MOISTURE? HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

HAVE A NICE WEEKEND!