More sunshine today, no rainfall expected over the next several days

Monday: Chilly with frost possible early, otherwise sunny skies expected. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph, High: 70 (66-74)

Monday night: Mostly clear skies, some patchy frost possible once again. Winds: Light N, Low: 39 (34-42)

1st Day of Fall: Sunny skies. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 75 (70-78), Low: 48 (44-51)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

What a weekend we just had weather-wise! Once skies cleared out last Friday, we have had some of the clearest skies you could get under strong high pressure. To go with that, lots of cool, crisp air has been in place as well. This morning we keep that trend going, and there is a Frost Advisory in place again across the entire viewing area, with the exception of our DC Beltway counties. After lows down into the 30’s with that patchy frost, we’re in for another day of ample sunshine and only slightly warmer high temperatures, as most of us should reach the lower 70’s. Tonight will be another chilly one, though we should be closer to the 40’s. Even still, another Frost Advisory is not out of the question.

Our broad area of high pressure keeps sliding east and offshore through tomorrow (for the 1st Day of Fall) and Wednesday. This will start a warming trend that should push highs back to near 80 degrees and lows way back up into the 40’s and 50’s. We will still keep to mostly clear skies as dry air remains locked in place. Hurricane Teddy will be pushing north well offshore by mid-week, which is likely to push the ridge of high pressure back west and south slightly. This keeps us locked in our dry pattern the rest of the week, though we do finally get a slight increase in clouds by Friday. Temperatures remain right at or slightly above seasonal averages.

After a solid week with little to nothing going on with our weather pattern, we finally get some movement in the upper levels by the weekend. A trough digs down across the northern Plains and into the Great Lakes in the upper levels, leading to a cold front and surface low to develop. We’re still a week out, so the timing could still be adjusted, but it appears this front enters in by next Sunday. We’ll have one more quiet day Saturday before mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers fill in to end out next weekend.

Have a great Monday and keep enjoying this cooler weather!

Meteorologist Damon Matson