More sunshine than clouds heading into the weekend

GOOD WEDNESDAY! ANY RAIN AND OR STORMS THIS AFTERNOON WILL DWINDLE AS THE STORMS SHIFT SOUTH AND THE LOSS OF DAYTIME HEATING OCCURS. SOME PATCHY FOG IS POSSIBLE ONCE AGAIN AS TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT STAY QUITE MILD AND IN THE MID-60S TO LOWER 70S. FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY DRIER AIR WILL BE MORE COMMON ACROSS THE ENTIRE REGION, LEADING TO LITTLE OR NO RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS. WE’LL ALSO START TO SEE AN UPTICK IN HEAT AND TO A DEGREE HUMIDITY, BUT THE LATEST GUIDANCE SHOWS THAT HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL BE AS HIGH AS ORIGINALLY EXPECTED JUST TWO DAYS AGO, SO NO HEAT RELATED HEADLINES ARE EXPECTED.

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY WEEKEND AND BEYOND, THERE IS A DECENT AMOUNT OF UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST MODELS. THE SOURCE OF UNCERTAINTY REGARDS THE POSITION OF WHERE A COLD FRONT, DROPPING DOWN FROM THE NORTH, SETS UP. THE EUROPEAN MODEL KEEPS THE FRONT TO OUR NORTH THIS WEEKEND, WHILE THE AMERICAN (GFS), CANADIAN AND UNITED KINGDOM MODELS PUSH THE FRONT INTO OUR BACKYARDS. IF THE EUROPEAN SOLUTION IS CORRECT, THEN THAT WOULD LEND ITSELF TO A WARMER AND SUNNIER WEEKEND, WITH LITTLE TO NO RAIN IN THE FORECAST AND HIGHS IN THE LOW-MID 90S. THE OTHER THREE MODELS FORECAST WOULD LEAD TO A COOLER AND CLOUDIER SOLUTION, WITH HIGH TEMPS RANGING FROM THE UPPER 70S TO MID-80S, AND INCREASED CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND STORMS. I PERSONALLY AM MORE PRONE TO BELIEVE THE EUROPEAN MODEL, BASED ON ITS EXCELLENT TRACK RECORD AND THEREFORE AM LOOKING TO A DRIER AND HOTTER HOLIDAY WEEKEND. THERE IS STILL THE POSSIBILITY OF AN ISOLATED STORM, BUT THERE SHOULD BE MANY DRY HOURS TO BARBEQUE AND BE OUTDOORS. HAVE A SAFE FOURTH!

TONIGHT: ISOLATED EARLY SHOWER, THEN PARTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY OVERNIGHT FOG.. LOWS FROM 60-75 DEGREES.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, HOT AND HUMID. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO MID-90S.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWER. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM, HUMID AND SOME SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!