More spotty snow showers expected Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! ON AND OFF SNOW SHOWER ACTIVITY CONTINUES THROUGH TONIGHT AND MOST OF THE DAY TUESDAY, BUT GENERALLY THE HEAVIEST STUFF WILL BE OVER WITH AND CONDITIONS SHOULD IMPROVE TOMORROW. IT WILL BEGIN TO TURN A BIT WINDY TUESDAY, AS THE COASTAL STORM HEADS OUT AND HIGH PRESSURE STARTS TO MOVE IN. WEDNESDAY WILL BRING BACK SOME SUNSHINE AND KEEP BLUSTERY WINDS AROUND, AND THEN CALMER CONDITIONS WIN OUT THURSDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL ACTUALLY BE ON THE RISE TOWARD THE END OF THE WEEK, WITH ANOTHER STORM ON THE WAY. THIS TIME AROUND THOUGH, IT LOOKS LIKE THIS STORM WILL BE MOSTLY RAIN AS WARM AIR WILL HEAD OUR WAY, WITH THE ONLY EXCEPTION BEING THE MOUNTAINS.

***As of 7pm***.Here is a look at some snow totals in Maryland from the latest snowstorm. On and off snow showers will continue into Tuesday – Scott Sumner

WE’LL LIKELY CATCH A VERY BRIEF BREAK BETWEEN SYSTEMS ON SATURDAY, BUT SOME LIGHT RAIN/SNOW CAN’T BE COMPLETELY RULED OUT. AFTER MOSTLY 40 DEGREE TEMPERATURE READINGS FROM THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, WE’LL START TO SEE TEMPERATURES FALL BACK DOWN INTO THE 30’S TOWARD THE END OF THE WEEKEND. ANOTHER ROUND OF MIXED PRECIPITATION WILL BEGIN ON SUNDAY AS A COASTAL LOW COULD DEVELOP ONCE AGAIN. THIS TIME AROUND, WITH COLDER AIR IN PLACE, MORE SNOW IS LIKELY TO FALL WITH ANY RAIN OR MIXING STAYING CONFINED TO THE COASTLINE.

TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWERS AND BREEZY. LOWS RANGING FROM 25-30 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: OVERCAST WITH LEFTOVER SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PM RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID- TO UPPER 40S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

SUNDAY: WINTRY MIX RETURNS. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

MONDAY: SUNNY, BUT WINDY AND VERY COLD! HIGHS AROUND 30 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE NIGHT!