More rain to come Thursday

You will more than likely need to keep your rain gear with you throughout the entire day.

A rainy Thursday is on tap across the region. A shower or two may be heavy at times with a possible rumble of thunder. Highs will only be in the 60’s with temperatures generally cooling after reaching our high at midnight. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

A few wind gusts are possible this morning and early afternoon, but winds will generally calm down this evening. A few showers will carry us through the night. Friday, wrap-around moisture may give us an additional tenth of an inch.

Things turn sunny Saturday. Highs will rebound from the 60’s into the 70’s. A few more clouds will build Sunday and give us rain Sunday into Monday. Sunday morning looks dry, however. The amount of rain Sunday into Monday will not compare to what we see today. To start the week, we may see a few tenths to a quarter of an inch if we are lucky.

Sunny skies are in for Tuesday, but clouds will form next Wednesday with another system moving through the region.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Overcast skies with rain likely with a rumble of thunder possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the southeast 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Thursday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Lows will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Plan for mainly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will gust up to 25 mph.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Sunday: A mix of clouds with showers to come sometime during the afternoon or evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Monday: A shower early, then partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Clouds increasing with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen