More rain likely Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) -- LIGHT SNOW AND RAIN CONTINUES TO FALL ACROSS THE REGION BY EARLY EVENING, AS THE FIRST OF TWO SEPARATE STORM SYSTEMS IMPACTS THE REGION THROUGH THE WEEKEND. TONIGHT, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE BLUE RIDGE AND ALLEGANY FRONT REGIONS, FOR A COMBINATION OF SNOW, FREEZING RAIN, AND ICE. THE MOISTURE WILL IMPACT NORTHERN VIRGINIA FIRST AND THEN THE EASTERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND WESTERN MARYLAND THIS EVENING. SNOW ESTIMATES RANGING BETWEEN 2 TO 4 INCHES OF SNOW ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, WHILE A SOUTHEASTERLY WIND WILL HELP TO BRING IN MILDER AIR AFTER MIDNIGHT. THIS, IN TURN, WILL HELP TO CHANGE THE SOME OF THE SNOW TO PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN ACROSS ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2,000 FEET, CREATING ICY CONDITIONS. ANY ELEVATION BELOW 2,000 FEET WILL LIKELY SEE TEMPERATURES RISE ENOUGH, THAT THE MAIN FORM OF PRECIPITATION WOULD BE A COLD RAIN. FORECASTED LOW TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE FROM AROUND FREEZING IN THE MOUNTAINS TO NEAR 50 DEGREES BY THE BELTWAY!

BY SUNRISE SATURDAY, ALL PRECIPITATION SHOULD TURN TO RAIN ACROSS THE REGION, WITH THE BACK EDGE EXITING LATE MORNING TO EARLY AFTERNOON. DAYTIME HIGHS SATURDAY WILL BE MILDER THAN FRIDAY, WITH TEMPERATURES TOPPING OUT IN THE UPPER 40S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE MID/UPPER 50S BY THE BAY. SATURDAY NIGHT THERE WILL BE A BRIEF LULL IN THE PRECIPITATION BEFORE A SECOND STORM SYSTEM MOVES INTO OUR AREA. SUNDAY, LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN IS EXPECTED THROUGHOUT MUCH OF THE DAY, WITH TOTAL AMOUNTS LIKELY RANGING BETWEEN A 0.50 TO 1.50 INCH RANGE. GIVEN THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID SNOW MELT THERE IS THE POTENTIAL THAT LOCALIZED FLOODING THREAT WILL EXIST. OVERALL TEMPERATURES ON SUNDAY ARE FORECAST TO ONCE AGAIN BE IN THE 50S. THE RAIN LOOKS TO TAPER DOWN LATE SUNDAY NIGHT, HEADING INTO MONDAY MORNING. DRIER WEATHER IS EXPECTED TO START NEXT WEEK, WITH NEAR OR ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED NEXT WEEK UNDER HIGH PRESSURE.