More rain heading this way on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! THE MORNING SHOWERS HAVE COME TO AN END AS A COLD FRONT SETTLES SOUTH OF THE AREA TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY AND HIGH PRESSURE BRIEFLY BUILDS OVERHEAD. OVERALL, THE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO CLEAR MORE READILY THIS EVENING, AS SOME DRIER AIR MOVES IN AND ALLOWS TEMPERATURES TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 30S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE MID-40S NEAR THE BELTWAY.

THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT WILL RETURN NORTHWARD WEDNESDAY NIGHT AS STRONG AREA OF LOW PRESSURE LIFTS UP THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS. RAIN IS FORECAST TO BE ON THE INCREASE BY LATE WEDNESDAY AND GOING INTO THURSDAY. AT THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION, MARGINALLY COLD/DRY AIR WILL BE IN PLACE IN THE WAKE OF THE DEPARTING AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE, WHICH COULD IN TURN RESULT IN BRIEF/LIGHT FREEZING RAIN WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING OVER THE ALLEGHENY HIGHLANDS. THE STORMS SYSTEM WILL DEPART OUR AREA THURSDAY WITH MUCH COLDER AIR RUSHING IN BEHIND IT AS CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS OVERHEAD. FRIDAY. VALENTINE’S DAY, LOOKS TO BE VERY COLD AS HIGH PRESSURE REASSERTS ITSELF TO THE AREA. THE RESULT WILL BE MUCH COLDER CONDITIONS, AND GUSTY WINDS WILL MAKE IT FEEL EVEN COLDER. THIS COLD SNAP; HOWEVER, WILL BE VERY QUICK AND MOST AREAS WILL ALREADY BE SEEING SOME MILDER AIR MOVE IN BY THE END OF THE WEEKEND.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND COOLER. LOWS: 32-37. NORTHWEST WINDS 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON AND EVENING SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY WITH MORNING RAIN LIKELY. TEMPS FALL THROUGHOUT THE DAY BUT START OFF VERY MILD. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

FRIDAY: SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS AROUND 30 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 30S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S.

TUESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!