More rain and storms through Wednesday, strong winds possible

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with PM scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be severe, with gusty winds and small hail the main threats. Winds: WSW 8-12 mph, High: 85 (81-89)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 65 (62-68)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, mainly early. Conditions will be getting windy as well. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-35 mph, High: 75 (71-78), Low: 45 (38-48)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

It only takes one storm to cause problems, even on a low risk day, and yesterday proved that. After the tornado warned storm finally weakened and moved east out of Jefferson and Frederick Counties, we just had a bit of shower activity to deal with past midnight. Skies are already clearing out this morning, and we’re going to warm up quickly today with lots of morning sunshine. This warmth and humidity is going to provide “fuel” to the atmosphere, with more showers and storms expected to develop this afternoon. A few of these storms could turn severe once again, with gusty winds and small hail the main threats. Heavy rain could also cause localized flooding, especially if these storms set up over areas that received heavy rainfall yesterday.

Severe storm chances will begin around mid-afternoon and continue into this evening, but after that we’ll just see lingering showers tonight. Conditions stay mild once again, but a cold front is going to cross the region Wednesday, likely around midday. Showers and a few storms will be possible up until the front crosses through, so it’s likely to stay stormy until lunchtime. After that, skies will clear out and temperatures will start dropping, with winds kicking up a good bit into Wednesday night. Lows will fall into the upper 30’s in the mountains and lower 40’s to the east. Thursday will actually be pretty nice, with some sunshine, slightly cooler temperatures, and breezy winds still around.

Heading toward the weekend, there will be a low developing along the Atlantic Coast that will push clouds, showers, and fairly cool temperatures our way for Friday. This storm will exit with high pressure kicking off the weekend nicely on Saturday. After that though, our fairly active start to May continues, with a warm front pushing higher temperatures as well as scattered showers and storms our way for Sunday and next Monday.

Stay weather aware today and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson