More high heat and storms in the forecast for Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! JUST LIKE YESTERDAY, THE AREA IS SETTING UP TO BE ANOTHER HOT AFTERNOON WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. THE NWS HAS ISSUED HEAT ADVISORIES FROM SOUTH OF DALE CITY UNTIL 8 P.M. HERE ARE THE COUNTIES UNDER THE ADVISORY: CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN FAUQUIER, PRINCE WILLIAM, CHARLES, ST. MARY`S, CALVERT, CULPEPER, KING GEORGE, SYLVANIA AND STAFFORD. THERE WILL BE MULTIPLE HOURS OF 105 PLUS HEAT INDICES DUE TO HIGHER DEW POINT TEMPS NEAR THE WARM CHESAPEAKE BAY WATERS. TRY TO TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU ARE FINDING YOURSELF OUTSIDE MORE OFTEN THAN NOT TODAY AND INTO THE EARLY EVENING. WITH THE EXTREME HEAT, IT IS SOMETIMES HARD FOR WIDESPREAD THUNDERSTORM DEVELOPMENT, BUT A FEW THUNDERSTORM CHANCES COULD BRING DAMAGING WINDS TO PARTS OF THE AREA.

WEDNESDAY, WE WILL CONTINUE WITH THE AFTERNOON HEAT, HUMIDITY AND POTENTIAL THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY. BY THURSDAY AND INTO FRIDAY, A COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO DROP SOUTHWARD INTO THE REGION LATE IN THE DAY AND INTO THURSDAY NIGHT. THE ATMOSPHERE WILL BE RIPE, AT THAT TIME, TO HAVE THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME HEAVY RAIN, LOCALIZED FLOODING, AND SOME STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS THURSDAY WILL TREND SLIGHTLY COOLER COMPARED TO PREVIOUS DAYS, TOPPING OUT IN THE LOW TO MIDDLE 90S, WITH UPPER 80S IN THE MOUNTAINS ALL WHILE THE HUMIDITY REMAINS HIGH. LOOKING AHEAD TO THE WEEKEND, THERE NOW APPEARS TO BE SOME RELIEF TO THE HEAT AS A WEAK FRONT PUSHES SOUTH OF THE AREA SATURDAY. WITH THAT BEING SAID, SATURDAY IS LOOKING COOLER AND DRIER, BUT IT WILL BE SHORT-LIVED AS HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL START BUILDING BACK INTO THE REGION EARLY NEXT WEEK. DAYTIME HIGHS THIS WEEKEND ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S AND RANGING TO THE LOWER 90S AREA WIDE.

TONIGHT: EARLY ISOLATED/SCATTERED STORMS THEN BECOMING VARIABLY CLOUDY. LOWS FROM 66-79 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH STORMS AND CONTINUED HOT. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 90S. FELLS-LIKE TEMPS AROUND THE LOW 100S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND STORMS. NOT AS HOT. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S TO LOW 90S

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. NOT AS HUMID. HIGHS RANGING BETWEEN THE UPPER 80S TO MID-90S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-90S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

STAY COOL!