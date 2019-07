More heat and humidity this holiday weekend

Next week we see some improvement in our local weather

HAPPY 4TH OF JULY! SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS AND STORMS HAVE BEEN IN THE FORECAST BUT THE INCLEMENT WEATHER WILL SLOWLY TAPER OFF THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES WILL PRIMARILY BE INT EH 70S, WITH A FEW 60 DEGREE READINGS IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. ANOTHER CHANCE FOR SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS COMES ALONG FOR YOUR FRIDAY, THOUGH COVERAGE MAY TAKE A SMALL STEP BACK DUE TO AN INCREASE IN CLOUD COVER.

THIS WEEKEND, A COLD FRONT WILL SLOWLY APPROACH THE REGION, KEEPING THE CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN PLACE THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. THE LATEST FORECAST MODELS HAVE THIS FRONT SLOWLY MOVING THROUGH THE AREA ON SUNDAY AND INTO EARLY MONDAY, GIVING US MORE SHOWERS AND STORMS, BUT AT THE SAME TIME, GIVING US A SLIGHT BREAK FROM THE VERY WARM TEMPERATURES AND VERY HIGH HUMIDITY THAT HAS BEEN IN PLACE LATELY. HIGH PRESSURE, TO THE NORTH, WILL THEN LOOK TO GIVE US A COUPLE OF MOSTLY DRY DAYS ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, BEFORE MORE SCATTERED STORMS DEVELOP AS ANOTHER FRONT APPROACHES THE AREA FROM THE WEST ON THURSDAY AND INTO NEXT FRIDAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: POP-UP SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL GIVE WAY TO A MOSTLY CLOUDY NIGHT. SOME PATCHY FOG IS ALSO POSSIBLE. LOWS: 70-75. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

FRIDAY: SOME MORNING FOG, OTHERWISE, WE’LL SEE PARTLY SUNNY SKIES WITH A CHANCE OF MORE PM THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF T-SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

TUESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT NIGHT!