More clouds on Tuesday, but some rays of sunshine are possible too

Today was a cloudy day and tonight the clouds will continue across the region. There is also a chance for some locally dense fog. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 50s in the mountains to the mid-60s elsewhere. Tuesday, while the weak coastal low pressure remains off the Mid-Atlantic Coast, expect mostly cloudy skies after some morning fog and drizzle, especially in the mountains. Temperatures will climb into the mid to perhaps upper 70s where the sun does break out. Tuesday night we once again are in for a repeat of patchy dense fog as winds stay light. High pressure will return by Wednesday and any clouds will give way to at least partial sunshine later in the day. Overall, the big change will begin this day with a rise in the thermometer. High pressure will remain in control Thursday through early Friday. Dry conditions and above normal temperatures are expected as highs reach the lower to middle 80s each day.

By the weekend, high pressure will start to break down and slides to the east, as an approaching cold front from the west will make its way across our region on Saturday. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Saturday evening. With temperatures expected to be on the warm side ahead of the front and the noticeably cooler and drier side behind the cold front. Once the front moves to our east Saturday night, high pressure will build into the region for Sunday. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with drier air funneling into the region on a northwest breeze.

Tonight: Cloudy with fog. Lows range between 52-64 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s

Wednesday- Thursday: Variably cloudy and milder. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and very warm. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, showers, and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday- Monday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the 60s.