More clouds and spot shower possible on Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! AFTER A BEAUTIFUL DAY, OVERNIGHT WILL CONTINUE TO SEE DRY WEATHER, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND PATCHY FOG. OVERNIGHT LOWS LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE LOWER 60S INLAND TO THE LOWER 70S IN D.C. FRIDAY, SOME SPOT SHOWERS AND ISOLATED STORMS WILL DEVELOP, AS TEMPERATURES START TO RISE. ANY STORM THAT DOES DEVELOP FRIDAY AFTERNOON COULD BRING DOWN SOME HEAVY RAIN. BY THE EVENING, ALL STORMS THAT DEVELOP WILL DIE OFF AND TEMPERATURES WILL DROP INTO THE MID-60S TO LOW 70S. HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, WE’LL MORE SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS. SATURDAY IS OUR BEST CHANCE OF STORMS THIS WEEKEND WHICH COULD PRODUCE A FEW LOCALIZED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS. ON SUNDAY, THE HIGHEST CHANCES FOR ANY STORMS SHOULD BE OVER THE MOUNTAINS; OTHERWISE MANY AREAS WILL BE DRY AND PARTLY CLOUDY. EXPECT TEMPERATURES TO RISE A LITTLE ABOVE NORMAL.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK, TEMPS LOOK TO PEAK IN THE 90S, ALONG WITH HIGHER HUMIDITY LEVELS, MAKING IT FEEL VERY AUGUST LIKE. LONG RANGE MODELS PUT A CAP ON THUNDERSTORM COVERAGE, BUT A FEW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY. BY WEDNESDAY HIGH PRESSURE STANDS LOOKS TO GIVE US SOME HOT AND DRY WEATHER

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLEAR. LOWS RANGE FROM 52-69 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED STORMS AND SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEEKEND: ISOLATED TO SCATTERED STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARM. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

