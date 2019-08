More clouds and a few scattered showers make a return to the I-270 corridor

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — SOME SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE TUESDAY MORNING, BUT ANY RAIN WE DO SEE WON’T BE TOO HEAVY IN INTENSITY. ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL BEGIN TO MOVE INTO THE NORTHEAST ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, KEEPING SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES IN PLACE ACROSS THE REGION. OF THE TWO DAYS, WEDNESDAY HOLDS THE BETTER CHANCE OF SEEING STRONGER OR EVEN POSSIBLY SEVERE STORMS. REGARDLESS, THIS FRONT WILL ALSO HELP KEEP A DEVELOPING AREA OF LOW PRESSURE AWAY FROM THE EAST COAST.

FOLLOWING THE PASSAGE OF A COLD FRONT ON WEDNESDAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILL ONCE AGAIN RETURN TO THE AREA. BOTH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY SHOULD FEATURE SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES AND LOWER LEVELS OF HUMIDITY. AS WE HEAD INTO THE WEEKEND, HOWEVER, THINGS CHANGE A BIT. A DISTURBANCE TO OUR NORTHWEST WILL GEAR UP AND SEND A COLD FRONT INTO THE MID-ATLANTIC BY SUNDAY. WHILE SATURDAY IS MAINLY DRY AND WARM FOR LATE AUGUST, SUNDAY’S OUTLOOK IS HEAVILY DEPENDENT ON WHERE THIS FRONT SETS UP SHOP. FOR NOW, WE’LL SPLIT THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE WARMER AND COOLER SOLUTIONS…BUT RAIN IS STILL EXPECTED REGARDLESS OF THE TEMPERATURE OUTCOME.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS: 62-67. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY EARLY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOWER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY AND A CHANCE FOR SOME THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

THURSDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

SATURDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE OF PM THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80.

MONDAY: SPOT THUNDERSHOWERS; OTHERWISE VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!