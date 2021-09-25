Mix of clouds overnight keeps us warmer

After a clear night, clouds will roll into the region later Saturday afternoon and evening. This will cause overnight lows not to be as cool or crisp as earlier this morning. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s.

A mix of clouds Saturday, but we will see more sunshine Sunday. Cloud cover comes back into the picture Monday and Tuesday as our next cold front arrives. There will be a slight chance of rain on Tuesday with sunnier skies Wednesday and Thursday. We return to cool and crisp temperatures Thursday and Friday morning.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A sunny start with clouds moving into the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday night: A mix of clouds with lows slightly warmer than they were this morning. Not as cool and crisp. Lows will drop into the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen