Massive amounts of colder air back west

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- GOOD TUESDAY! TONIGHT, CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE, BUT IT WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN DRY AS HIGH PRESSURE SLIDES OUT TO SEA. WITH MORE CLOUDS AROUND, TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE SLIGHTLY MILDER THAN LAST NIGHT AND STAY ABOVE FREEZING. WEDNESDAY, CLOUDS WILL CONTINUE TO BE ON THE INCREASE AS A WARM FRONT LIFTS NORTH ACROSS OUR REGION. THIS FRONT WILL BE THE FOCUS FOR A PERIOD OF LATE DAY SHOWERS ACROSS THE REGION. RAIN AMOUNTS DO NOT LOOK EXCESSIVE, AS THE THERMOMETER STAY MOSTLY IN THE HIGHER 40S TO LOW 50S. ON THANKSGIVING, THE RAIN WILL BEGIN TO TAPER DOWN IN THE MORNING, THOUGH A FEW SHOWERS COULD LINGER IN THE AFTERNOON BECAUSE THE STORMS SYSTEM IS FORECAST TO TAKE ITS TIME LEAVING THE AREA. THE DAY WILL ALSO BE THE WARMEST, AS HIGHS SHOULD RISE INTO THE 60S BY LATE AFTERNOON. THE COLD FRONT TRAILING THE STORM WILL MOVE THROUGH THANKSGIVING NIGHT, BUT NOT A PARTICULARLY COLD AIR-MASS WILL FOLLOW, WITH LOWS IN THE 40S.

WE END THE WEEK ON A MOSTLY SUNNY NOTE FOR ALL THOSE WHO LIKE TO SHOP ON BLACK FRIDAY. THE LATEST FORECAST WEATHER MODELS STILL HAVE OUR AREA UNDER RELATIVELY WARM ENOUGH TEMPERATURES FOR LATE NOVEMBER, AS AFTERNOON HIGHS HOLD IN THE LOW TO MID 60S ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA. THE WEEKEND ALSO LOOKS TO BE QUIET AND PARTLY CLOUDY AS HIGH-PRESSURE ONCE AGAIN GIVES US DRY WEATHER. LATER ON SUNDAY; HOWEVER; CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE FROM THE SOUTH AND THE WEST AS TWO SEPARATE DISTURBANCES WILL MERGE WITH THE HIGH POSSIBILITY OF HEAVY RAIN TO START NEXT WEEK. CURRENTLY, IT IS TOO FAR OUT TO GET SPECIFICS, BUT THERE MAY BE THE POSSIBILITY OF SOME ASPECTS OF SEVERE WEATHER. WHATEVER HAPPENS WITH THIS SYSTEM THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK, IT SEEMS A GOOD BET THAT A SHOT OF MUCH COOLER AIR WILL PUSH IN BEHIND OUR MONDAY STORM SYSTEM.