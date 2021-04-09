Maryland zoo forecast this weekend

If had plans to get out and about this weekend, be sure to keep them for now. We can monitor the weather and make adjustments later if we have to. Highs Friday will be in the 60s, but we return to the 70s this weekend. Your Maryland Zoo forecast looks mainly dry over the next few days, but check in with your WDVM Wx app for the latest weather information.

The Maryland Zoo requires masks and reservations before you come. For information and tickets, visit the zoo’s website.

There will be more than enough dry time next week, especially before midweek. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. There will be a chance of a sprinkle or two come next Thursday. Be sure to check back in later in the week for all the latest.

Here is a look at you 7-day forecast:

Friday: A mix of clouds with showers in the morning, while some of us see a break in the afternoon, others may see a shower or storm. A marginal risk of severe weather exists in areas along and south of I-66. Highs will be in the 60s.

Saturday: A foggy start with a thundershower coming late. Highs will be in the 70s.

Sunday: Showers and storms in the morning before clouds break out into some sunshine, with an isolated storm popping up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday: Clouds build with a chance of a sprinkle. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Have a fantastic Friday

Meteorologist Derek Bowen