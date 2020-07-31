Looking at a fairly soggy start to the weekend

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with patchy fog early and scattered showers throughout the day. Winds: NE 4-8 mph, High: 80 (76-83)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with lingering isolated showers, patchy fog also possible by morning. Winds: Light NNE, Low: 68 (66-71)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Heavy rainfall could be possible with any storms. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 85 (81-87), Low: 71 (68-73)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, some tropical rainfall could be seen late. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Let the soggy weather commence! Showers arrived across the viewing area last night, and generally the heaviest rainfall and storms stayed well to the south. Most of us got a nice soaking rain for a few hours, and so far this morning we’re catching a break. Another wave of low pressure is expected to cross the area along the stalled boundary nearby, creating additional showers and perhaps a storm. Overall, the rainfall should remain manageable, as the best forcing and ingredients for heavy rain and storms stays south. There will be lots of clouds and it will be much cooler than recent days, with highs barely reaching 80 degrees in most spots.

Over the weekend we will remain stormy and soggy, but there will be some changes. Once this new low passes to the east, winds will turn more south and push the stalled boundary more north. This will bring in additional warmth and humidity for Saturday and with the front nearby more showers and storms will be possible. Given better atmospheric conditions, heavy rainfall is certainly possible with any storms. Sunday will be the hottest upcoming day, with isolated storms still possible but plenty of sunshine that should push temperatures back close to 90 degrees.

Things get interesting by early next week. As far as the overall pattern goes, we’ll be wedged in strong southerly flow between an approaching trough and front and the high pressure over the Atlantic. This alone will give us good chances of showers and storms, but we’re also watching what is now Hurricane Isaias. The latest data and track keeps this storm right along the East Coast all the way past Long Island, which does mean we could see some impacts from this system Monday into Tuesday. There is still a lot of uncertainty this far out, especially because a shift in track one way or the other could make a huge difference for our weather. It’s something that definitely bears watching, but either way, expect stormy conditions into Wednesday morning before high pressure starts to clear things out late next week.

Enjoy your Friday and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson