Locked in with warm conditions, soggier near the end of the week

Tuesday: Morning clouds clearing, becoming partly cloudy and warm with a stray shower or two possible late. Winds: Var. 4-8 mph, High: 76 (71-80)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible, but mainly dry conditions expected. Winds: Var. 3-5 mph, Low: 53 (48-55)

Wednesday: Some clearing, turning partly cloudy with spotty showers possible at times once again. Winds: NNW 3-5 mph, High: 75 (70-78)

Thursday: Cloudy with isolated showers arriving late in the day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

We were treated to another gorgeous early spring day yesterday, with lots of sunshine and temperatures that climbed into the 70’s once again. Clouds began to slowly trickle in during the evening, with a stationary boundary starting to exert its influence over the area. For the most part, clouds were the only feature overnight, as well as fairly warm temperatures. Showers tried to push south into the area, but they were met by a whole lot of dry air and never really made it to the ground. Clouds will start clearing out this morning, and while the stationary boundary is still going to have an influence on the area, it’s going to be another warm and dry day. Clouds will increase again tonight, with spotty showers remaining possible but not likely.

Above-average temperatures continue into Wednesday, as highs will climb well into the 70’s, with a few lower 80’s possible as you head south into central Virginia. There will once again be fairly dry conditions through Wednesday night, with the stationary boundary basically washing out. Out to the west, a much more potent low pressure center will be building up strength before trying to push east into Thursday. With a very stagnant pattern in place thanks to a strong high pressure center over New England, this low will only end up making it so far east. That being said, Thursday will turn very cloudy, but it’s likely we don’t see rain showers until very late in the day, if not until Thursday night.

Despite the main part of this storm system remaining west of us, there will be surges of moisture and a warm front close by to trigger much more widespread rainfall on Friday. The additional clouds and rain will help to bump back daytime temperatures into the 60’s into the weekend, while balmy overnight conditions continue. Saturday will be a little more on the drier side as this first low heads north, but a second one will quickly take its place and bring back better rain chances for Sunday. There doesn’t look to be much of a break from the cloud cover by next Monday, but most of the rain will be over with by Sunday night.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson