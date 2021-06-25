Little to no chance of rain over the weekend beyond a stray shower

An impending heatwave is coming into the DC-Baltimore metroplex over the weekend through next week. Heat and humidity are likely with heat index values at the century mark for those in the metro region. Be sure to stay cool, take breaks, and drink plenty of water. Lows at night will be in the upper 60s trending towards the low 70s.

While the weather has been nice and comfortable over the past few days, but an earthquake shook things up in Baltimore Friday afternoon. The 2.6 magnitude earthquake’s epicenter was located about a half-mile south of Woodlawn, Maryland, with a focus a mile and a half deep.

While there is a chance of showers and a possible storm into the middle of next week, shower activity will be few and far between. Many will be left high and dry, with a wave of heat impacting the entire region. While a heat advisory is not very likely, the threat still exists to heat-related illness. Stay cool and drink plenty of water. While the heat is also an impact of the next week, possible air quality alerts may come to pass as well. Stay tuned.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and 90s with a mere chance of rain.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the 90s. An off chance of thundershowers possible.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the 90s.

Tuesday: Hot and humid with highs in the 90s. Heat index values will approach the century mark. Most stay dry with a thundershower.

Wednesday: Hot and humid with a slightly better chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90s.

Friday: The chance of rain decreases, but highs continue to be in the 90s!

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen