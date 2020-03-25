Lesser showers this afternoon, clouds clear overnight

Our next chance for rain is Friday.

After a few showers this morning, clouds will linger with limited visibility due to fog and leftover drizzle. Highs will only reach into the mid to upper 40’s Wednesday. Clouds will gradually clear overnight.

We start Thursday off cooler with lows in the 30’s and 40’s. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s. A few more clouds will roll into Friday with another chance of rain.

A good soaking rain is coming to the region over the weekend. Rainfall amounts will measure out to a good inch or so with a few localized areas seeing up to 2 inches! Rain will briefly be in the picture, but sunnier skies will come into the afternoon rising temperatures into the 60’s and 70’s.

Next work week looks sunny for now, but temperatures will cool off into the 50’s and 60’s. Temperatures will be near average this time of year to finish off the month of March. The first day of April is a week from today.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Overcast skies with showers likely for the morning while a few showers taper off during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday night: Clouds will gradually lesson overnight and into Thursday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be calm after midnight. Watch for fog!

Thursday: Anticipate partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Friday: A possible morning shower with a few more evening showers with clouds increasing throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Overcast skies with soggy rains. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a leftover shower. Clouds may clear and help temperatures rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Cooler with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen